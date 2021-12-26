Where people in Lafayette are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lafayette are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lafayette between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area
- Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 77
- Migration from San Francisco to Lafayette: 9 (#248 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 68 to San Francisco
24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 79
- Migration from Orlando to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 79 to Orlando
23. Tulsa, OK Metro Area
- Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 82
- Migration from Tulsa to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 82 to Tulsa
22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area
- Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 83
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lafayette: 177 (#161 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 94 to Lafayette
21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 87
- Migration from Denver to Lafayette: 113 (#127 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 26 to Lafayette
20. Farmington, NM Metro Area
- Migration to Farmington in 2014-2018: 92
- Migration from Farmington to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 92 to Farmington
19. Odessa, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Odessa in 2014-2018: 104
- Migration from Odessa to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 104 to Odessa
18. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area
- Migration to Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 109
- Migration from Albuquerque to Lafayette: 48 (#102 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 61 to Albuquerque
17. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 120
- Migration from Miami to Lafayette: 118 (#152 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 2 to Miami
16. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area
- Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 129
- Migration from Phoenix to Lafayette: 7 (#332 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 122 to Phoenix
15. Dalton, GA Metro Area
- Migration to Dalton in 2014-2018: 133
- Migration from Dalton to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 133 to Dalton
14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area
- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 147
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Virginia Beach
13. Midland, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Midland in 2014-2018: 168
- Migration from Midland to Lafayette: 52 (#35 most common destination from Midland)
- Net migration: 116 to Midland
12. Monroe, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Monroe in 2014-2018: 174
- Migration from Monroe to Lafayette: 157 (#9 most common destination from Monroe)
- Net migration: 17 to Monroe
11. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area
- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 223
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Lafayette: 0
- Net migration: 223 to Louisville/Jefferson County
10. Hammond, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Hammond in 2014-2018: 223
- Migration from Hammond to Lafayette: 134 (#5 most common destination from Hammond)
- Net migration: 89 to Hammond
9. Alexandria, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Alexandria in 2014-2018: 233
- Migration from Alexandria to Lafayette: 770 (#1 most common destination from Alexandria)
- Net migration: 537 to Lafayette
8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 265
- Migration from Tampa to Lafayette: 113 (#130 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 152 to Tampa
7. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Shreveport in 2014-2018: 307
- Migration from Shreveport to Lafayette: 199 (#13 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Net migration: 108 to Shreveport
6. Houma-Thibodaux, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Houma in 2014-2018: 513
- Migration from Houma to Lafayette: 597 (#3 most common destination from Houma)
- Net migration: 84 to Lafayette
5. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Lake Charles in 2014-2018: 716
- Migration from Lake Charles to Lafayette: 512 (#4 most common destination from Lake Charles)
- Net migration: 204 to Lake Charles
4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 751
- Migration from Dallas to Lafayette: 433 (#74 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 318 to Dallas
3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 1,516
- Migration from Houston to Lafayette: 1,156 (#27 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 360 to Houston
2. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area
- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 1,604
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Lafayette: 1,602 (#4 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Net migration: 2 to Baton Rouge
1. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Migration to New Orleans in 2014-2018: 1,606
- Migration from New Orleans to Lafayette: 1,657 (#4 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Net migration: 51 to Lafayette