Welcome to the world Lacen, Kadyn and Manasseh! Meet the first 2022 babies born in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The New Year started with a loud WAN for two families at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette and one family at Ochsner Lafayette General.

According to OLOL, two families welcomed their newest members just one minute apart.

“In an unexpected surprise, we welcomed our first two babies of 2022 within a minute of each other this morning,” OLOL said in a statement.

28-year-old Octavia Rankin of New Iberia welcomed her second son, Lacen Rankin, at 6:37 a.m.

Lacen weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 ½ inches at his birth.

One minute later, the hospital said, at 6:38 a.m., 24-year-old Kirsten Gumbs of Lafayette welcomed her second son, Kadyn Washington who weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 ½ inches at his birth.

The moms said their biggest wish is for their sons to have a life filled with endless opportunity and possibility.

At Ochsner Lafayette General, Miss Manasseh Glory Cooley came into the world at 4:14 a.m. weighing 7lbs 8oz.

“Momma Lacey said two weeks ago her aunt called her and said she dreamed she would give birth over the holiday — turns out her dream came true!” the hospital said.

Each year, the first baby born at OLG is gifted with a new stroller, diaper bag, and other baby things.

Photos: Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital