WATCH: Mayor-President Guillory to hold press briefing on NFAC at 11 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will hold a press briefing later this morning regarding the planned protest by the NFAC in Parc Sans Souci this weekend.

