WATCH: LPSO looking for theft suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

The individual shown in the video above was captured on video surveillance attempting to enter the victim’s shed in the 100 block of Renaud Drive on June 7. Deputies said the suspect stole one custom-made crawfish burner with a regulator and one fish fry burner.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (337) 236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.