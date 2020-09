LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Lafayette pastor who offered shelter to evacuees says he's not going to be able to pull it off -- at least at the church -- after learning the property he's renting can not be used for that purpose.

The pastor of Freedom World Ministries opened his church doors to shelter people who fled Hurricane Laura. He now has four evacuees who will eventually have to leave. He says the motels are filled and there's no sheltering he knows of in Lafayette. The pastor is hoping someone out there can help. He says the calls to him for a place to stay keep coming in, and he's not able to rest until he at least tries to do something.