LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fired Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover will be making an appearance before the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board today, according to the board’s agenda.

News 10 is live on the scene and intends to live stream Glover’s portion of the hearing as it happens. You can watch the event live on the video player above. There is no set time for the starting of the hearing.

Glover was fired from the position by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October 2021, shortly before full state Civil Service protections would have kicked in for him. Glover is appealing his firing, but it’s currently unclear how his situation will play out.

The Civil Service Board’s rules and regulations can be read below: