Video courtesy Scott Fire Department

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A hot cigarette lighter ignited in a car seat, leading to a vehicle fire Tuesday at a business on La. 93 shortly after 7 p.m.

According to the Scott Fire Department, the owner of the vehicle lit a cigarette and then placed the hot lighter on the car seat, which ignited materials that had been left on the seat. The fire then spread to the rest of the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to douse the fire without any reported injuries.