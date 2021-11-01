Waste Management providing recycling collection services in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Starting today, Nov. 1, Waste Management is offering recycling services to Youngsville customers.

Recycling will be picked up once a week on either Tuesdays or Fridays, depending on the customers’ locations.

Residents should continue to use their blue 64-gallon City of Youngsville recycling cart. Recyclables should not be bagged. Acceptable recyclables should be placed directly into the recycling cart. This cart will not be serviced if it contains garbage or non-acceptable materials, including any materials in plastic bags.

“Waste Management is excited to bring our Recycle Right program to the City of Youngsville,” said Donald Hains, Public Sector Solutions Representative for Waste Management. “As good stewards of the environment, we can all do our part to keep the City of Youngsville clean and green, now and for years to come.”

For more information, please call Waste Management at (337) 261-0430 or visit https://www.wm.com/us/en/recycle-right