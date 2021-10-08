WANTED: Lafayette Police ID 1st-degree murder suspect in September 26 homcide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say the hunt is on for a suspect in Sept. 26’s homicide on Fitzgerald St. that claimed the life of Rashawn T. Broussard, 22.

Warrants for Bryson Shaquille George, 21, of Lafayette, have been issued on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. According to police, a second person was shot at besides Broussard but was not hit.

Police describe George as being six feet tall and weighing 150 lbs. George has a tattoo of a cross in the middle of his forehead and a tear-drop tattoo under his right eye.

“The Lafayette Police Department wants to remind the public that anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension, or harboring George will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture,” stated a release from Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of George is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.