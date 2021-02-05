Walmart pharmacies will now distribute COVID-19 vaccines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- As part of the federal retail pharmacy program, Walmart pharmacies will now receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Local Walmart pharmacist Pearl Perrodin says this is a big deal.

“We want to protect as many patients as possible and this is the easiest way to do that. For us to be able to be a key integral part of that is a really big deal to us,” she said.

Over 50 Louisiana Walmart pharmacies have vaccines available. Several of those pharmacies are in Acadiana.



“I think it’s really wonderful that we can help out the community by giving out vaccines,” Perrodin said. “I think everyone should come out and get their vaccine.”



She said the pharmacy has already received vaccines and began administering them to customers.

The outcome was a success.

“It went very very smooth. It just flowed very well,” Perrodin said.

To find a provider you can visit Walmart.com and schedule an appointment or visit covidvaccine.La.gov.