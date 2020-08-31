Waitr offering free delivery in Lafayette through Sept. 12

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The delivery app Waitr is offering its services for free through Sept. 12 for Lafayette customers.

Those looking to get food delivered from local eateries can use the code “STANDTOGETHER” at checkout to receive free delivery.

The app is also offering free same-day grocery delivery. Use the code “GROCERY” at checkout.

The company said it is offering a no-contact delivery option for its restaurant and grocery deliveries – allowing for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. Waitr provides masks, gloves and sanitizing spray to all its drivers.