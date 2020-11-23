Waitr joins local restaurants for holiday food drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Starting today through Dec. 23, Waitr is teaming up with several local restaurants to help collect food and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank for the holidays.

Waitr has partnered with these Lafayette-area restaurants and markets for the month-long drive: Pizza Village (2340 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette); Twins (2801 Johnston Street in Lafayette); Sushi Masa (3920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette); Pizza Artista (219 St. Nazaire Road Suite G-1 in Broussard); Lee’s Grocery & Hardware (3525 N University Ave. in Lafayette).

Items can be dropped off at bins at each restaurant location. For those ordering their food online through Waitr, a donation banner will be present for patrons to donate cash to the cause instead.

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries as the Covid-19 crisis continues, with food organizations warning it may experience a massive food shortage in the coming months.

“From the very beginning, Waitr has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can, and the Waitr Holiday Food Drive is a way to do just that.”

“In a year where South Louisiana has been hit hard with not only a pandemic, but three hurricanes, the need to come together to support our neighbors has never been more urgent,” said Marissa Winters, Food Sourcing Specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank, “Food drives plays an important role in taking care of our neighbors, especially during the holidays. Waitr’s food drive throughout South Louisiana is not only bringing people together but will help make sure no one goes hungry for the holiday! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Waitr for making this possible!”