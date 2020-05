(LAFAYETTE, La.) – Online food delivery service Waitr is partnering with local grocery chain NuNu’s Fresh Market, to provide same-day grocery delivery service in the Lafayette area.

The company says it’s offering no-contact delivery as it does for restaurant food delivery orders. This allows for maintaining social distancing between delivery drivers and customers.

Customers can use the Waitr app to order items from NuNu’s. The company says customer can also make special requests.

