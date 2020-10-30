Voting machines sealed ahead of election day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish Board of Elections supervisors met today to oversee the sealing of 369 voting machines.

Those machines will be used Tuesday, the last day for residents to cast their ballots.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret says each machine is prepared and programmed for the election.

He says all machines have a serial number, which separates votes by categories.

“Not everybody gets to vote on every single thing. You have geographic districts such as for the judges. For city marshal and city judge for Lafayette Parish only certain people get to vote for those things,” Perret explains.

Attached to machines are protective equipment to ensure the safety of voting commissioners and the public such as shields, gloves, wipes and Purell stations.

“Each voting machine will be wiped down and disinfected after each voter vacates the voting booth,” the official said.

Perret encourages voters to plan ahead of Tuesday. He says its important residents utilize the resources available for a pleasant voting experience.

“We don’t want you to wake up next Tuesday and say ‘What am I voting on?’ The best thing you can do is put the go vote app on your phone. Your personal ballot shows up on your phone and you allowed to bring that in the voting booth,” Perret said. “There is a three-minute time limit. So we want the voters to be prepared for their vote on Tuesday.”

The polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 pm. Perret says if you’re in line at 8 p.m. you will be able to vote.