Volunteers needed for holiday food distribution for the needy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana is hosting a holiday food distribution with partners from United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Consolidated Government, and the Louisiana Department of Health.

The “drive-through” event will take place on Monday, Dec. 20 at the Martin Luther King Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department and the National Guard will also be onsite helping distribute boxes and direct traffic.

“To say it is a tough time would be an understatement,” Natasha Curley with Second Harvest said.

But they can’t do it alone.

Curley continued, “We can not do what we do without volunteers.”

The distribution aims to help families struggling this holiday season in the face of ongoing economic instability and the rising cost of food and other basic needs.

“One of the things we are making sure of is that families are provided enough food to make a holiday meal,” says Curley.

In a press release, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said, “Everyone deserves the chance to share a warm meal with friends and family during the holidays. I’m so excited that LCG is partnering with Second Harvest to ensure that nearly 600 less fortunate families will have the same opportunity this year.”

The baskets will include turkeys, seasonal produce, and traditional holiday staples.

Curley added, “Pop your trunk. We will load you up.”

The food supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Anybody that has the time, please gift us with your time,” adds Curley.

To volunteer, visit Second Harvest Food Bank.