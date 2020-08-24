Voluntary evacuation issued for Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a voluntary evacuation for Lafayette Parish as Louisiana prepares for the dual storms of Marco and Laura.

In a press release, the city-parish government said that while Hurricane Marco is expected to have a “minimal impact on the Acadiana area,” Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall.

“Residents south of I-10 should consider voluntarily evacuating, while residents south of Hwy 90 are strongly encouraged to evacuate,” stated the release. “Residents should prepare their homes and property and gather personal belongings, including an emergency supply kit, and are encouraged to leave the area by Tuesday afternoon.”