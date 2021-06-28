Video shows alleged catalytic converter theft at a Scott business

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) An alleged catalytic converter theft was caught on camera at a business in Scott.

The incident happened on June 7 in the 300 block of Diesel Drive.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is seen cutting and removing the catalytic converter from a GMC C4500 truck.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (337) 236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.