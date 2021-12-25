VIDEO: Fire department rescues Santa from chimney

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Late night Christmas Eve, the Scott Fire Department had a very special mission.

On Friday, Dec. 24, at 11:51 p.m., the fire department received a call about Santa Claus being stuck in a chimney.

When they arrived, firefighters saw a red hat at the top of the chimney and used the ladder truck to get to the top of the chimney and investigate further.

Once firefighters reached the hat, they saw Santa stuck at the bottom of the fireplace. They then gained access to the home and were able to get Santa out.

Once freed, Santa was able to deliver his gifts and he left the scene on his sled.

The entire incident was captured on video.







*The events in this article were not real.