Vice President Harris encourages young minds to ‘Get Curious’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Zhoriél Tapo, a seventh grader at L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy in Lafayette, had an opportunity that few would refuse. Zhoriél got a chance to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

Zhoriél participated in a Youtube Original entitled “Get Curious with Vice President Harris”, a new special encouraging children to “get curious” about space.

This once-in-a-lifetime event follows a group of lucky kids as they meet Vice President Kamala Harris, go on a scavenger hunt with clues delivered by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station, and get

unprecedented exclusive access to the United States Naval Observatory.

Zhoriél, along with the other explorers visited the Naval Observatory, where the Vice President lives, and met with Vice President Harris to discuss her role as Vice President and head of the National Space Council as well as the wonders of space, of course.

“Participating in ‘Get Curious with Vice President Harris’ was fun, adventurous, and a great learning experience. I enjoyed meeting new people and visiting the U. S. Naval Observatory, where they keep time for the world,” Zhoriél says.

“Get Curious with Vice President Harris” launched Oct. 7 on the NASA YouTube Channel and the YouTube Kids app.