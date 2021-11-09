UPDATE: Woman fighting for life after police find her unconscious in downtown Lafayette, dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 20-year-old woman who police found alone and without a pulse in downtown Lafayette in late October, has died.

Lafayette police say she died at a local hospital after fighting for her life for two weeks.

“Out of respect for her family and those who loved her, we will not be identifying the victim by name nor can we release her cause of death,” Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

On the night of October 24, Lafayette Police confirmed with News 10 that they located three unresponsive people in the downtown area who all showed signs of suspected drug overdoses.

Police administered Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, to one female victim who then refused any further treatment.

A second victim, a male, awoke on his own, police said.