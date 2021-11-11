UPDATE: Juvenile who escaped Lafayette Detention Center recaptured

UPDATE: 8:22 p.m. The juvenile who escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center has been located and taken back into custody.

Police say Jaterrius Brown was captured by Lafayette Police Department without incident and placed back into the Juvenile Detention Center.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department said at around 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, a 15-year-old inmate escaped from the Lafayette juvenile detention center.

It happened when he climbed a fence near the entrance of the facility, jumped over, and then fled on foot, Green said.

He has been identified at 15-year-old Jaterrius Brown and was last seen heading in the direction of Heymann Park.”

“Just stay vigilant. Be aware of your surroundings, and like I said, if they see anything that they feel is not normal or out of place, please contact us.” Green said.

She said Brown is approximately 5’5′ tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing blue scrub bottoms and a shirt.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At around 2:17 p.m. on Wednesday, a juvenile prisoner escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) located near the airport.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Greene identified the juvenile as Jaterrius Brown, 15,

He was last seen fleeing on foot wearing blue (JDC) scrub bottoms and is described as 5’5, having a thin build, and possibly without a shirt on.

Police are actively searching for the juvenile escapee.

If anyone comes into to contact with this individual, contact Lafayette Police Department. or Crime Stoppers at 232-8477.