BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– The suspect in a December 8 homicide in Broussard is now in custody.

According to police, 18-year-old Jamiah Xavier Celestine surrendered himself Thursday to the United States Marshal’s Task Force.

He is charged with the shooting death of 21-year-old Diondre Williams who police found inside a home in the area of Gustave and Leon Streets.

Celestine was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

His bond is $300K.