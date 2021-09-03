UPDATE: University Ave. closed down between Silkwood and Southdown for ruptured gas line

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government said they have closed down University Ave. between Congress St. and Cameron St. due to a ruptured gas line.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area while crews work to repair the line.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said the gas leak was discovered at around 11:30 a.m. while Atmos Energy was checking into a complaint of a natural gas order. Electrical service was temporarily shut down in the area for safety precautions.

Trahan said repairs to the gas line will take approximately three hours due to a small section of the roadway needing to be removed. Once repairs are made, University Avenue will be opened.

This is a developing story. Details will be posted here as they become available.