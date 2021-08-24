Unattended pot on stove caused Lafayette house fire; family of 4 now displaced

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A home on Moss Street is a total lost following a fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, crews responded to the the fire in the 2200 block of Moss Street around 8:30 a.m.

A family of four was evacuated prior to the crews arrival and there were no injuries.

It was determined by the Lafayette Fire Department that the fire was a result of a pot left unattended on the stove.

The occupants confirmed that they did use the burners on the stove to heat food this morning, Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

He said the burners were not turned off and the fire is listed as an accident.

American Red Cross has been contacted to provide the family with immediate relief as they lost everything in the fire, Trahan said.