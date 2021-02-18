UL, United Way, Second Harvest team up for mass food distribution Saturday, Feb. 20

Lafayette Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette, United Way of Acadiana and Second Harvest Food Bank are teaming up to hand out food to local residents at Cajun Field on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a press release from organizers, there will be food available through a contact-free drive-up service at Cajun Field to help those experiencing food insecurities caused by COVID-19 or other disasters.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/UWofAcadiana.  To sign up to volunteer at this event, visit https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=566894.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar