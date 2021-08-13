UL System to mandate COVID vaccine once fully FDA approved

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is urging students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in anticipation of full FDA approval of one or more of the vaccines. Once that happens, the UL System will require students to get vaccinated, according to ULL’s website.

UL Lafayette announced its Fall 2021 semester health and safety protocols in a message to campus on Friday, which included advice that students shouldn’t wait to be vaccinated.

“We expect the Food and Drug Administration to approve one or more COVID-19 vaccines soon. Once this happens, the University of Louisiana System will require all students be vaccinated. The University strongly encourages students to get vaccinated now in anticipation of the FDA’s approval,” the message said.

Masks, COVID-19 tests, and encouraging students to get vaccinated are part of the health and safety strategy that UL Lafayette created to protect students, faculty, and staff. The Fall 2021 semester begins on August 23.

UL posted the message and COVID-19 protocols on their website. The protocols are listed below:

RANDOMLY SELECTED UNVACCINATED STUDENTS TO BE TESTED FOR COVID-19



The University is enhancing and expanding its COVID-19 testing strategy to help identify asymptomatic individuals and mitigate the virus’ spread.

Throughout the semester, unvaccinated students will be selected at random and required to take a COVID-19 molecular or antigen test within five days. If chosen, you will receive an email with details about how to proceed, including what to do if you have tested positive within the last 90 days. If you fail to get tested and report results, you will not be allowed on campus.

Testing will be available on campus in addition to select pharmacies, urgent cares, and clinics sponsored by hospitals. More information for testing on campus will be sent soon. You can also find a testing location in Louisiana on the Louisiana Department of Health website.

Vaccinated students will not be required to test for COVID-19 at this time.

Find a vaccination provider here.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines or testing or need assistance finding a testing location, please call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.



MASKS REQUIRED ON CAMPUS



All students, faculty, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings while indoors on campus and when riding on buses or shuttles. They are recommended when outdoors. Masks are available in all buildings, though students may wear their own.

Read the University’s Interim Face Covering Policy here. If you have any questions or concerns, email deanofstudents@louisiana.edu.



GUIDELINES TO FOLLOW IF YOU FEEL ILL



Students who do not feel well for any reason should stay home and complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.

If you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19, please do the following:

isolate at home/stay in your residence,

contact your medical provider or call the Student Health Services at (337) 482-1328; and

inform your roommates and avoid contact with them.

If you are told to quarantine or isolate because you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are presumed positive because of symptoms and testing, complete the isolation and quarantine form only. (You do not need to complete the Anticipated or Unplanned Absence form.)

Students and faculty and staff members who have been exposed to COVID-19 should adhere to the following guidelines:

If you are fully vaccinated and are: Asymptomatic, you do not need to quarantine and testing may be required. Symptomatic, you must test. If your test result is negative, quarantine and isolation will be determined by your health care provider. If your test result is positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days.

If you are not vaccinated and are: Asymptomatic, you must quarantine for 14 days. Symptomatic, you must test. If your test result is negative, you must quarantine for 14 days or follow the recommendations of your health care provider. If your test result is positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days.



The above guidelines follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Louisiana Department of Health, and other agencies and is subject to change.