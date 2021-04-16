UL Police: One arrested, one wanted in April 9 Bourgeois Park shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man has been arrested, and another is being sought in connection with the April 9 shooting a Bourgeois Park that killed John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., according to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department.

Jayvien Jawane James Mallery, 20, was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. today by by St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

UL Lafayette Police Department officers transported Mallery to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked. He was charged with one count of principal to second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property. All three are felonies.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect, Tyquan Trekel Marshall, 22. Marshall is wanted on one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of carrying a firearm on school property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ULPD Lt. Darren Zachary at (337) 296-4375.