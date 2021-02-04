UL Lafayette’s library receives grant that parish library declined for voting rights presentation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL-Lafayette’s Edith Garland Dupre Library has applied for and received the grant initially declined by the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control on political reasons.

In a statement released Thursday, University President Dr. Joseph Savoie announced that the university will soon announce how it will move forward in presenting the program to be funded by the grant.

Savoie’s statement also defended a UL scholar who would have acted as one of two facilitators for the grant’s discussion, Dr. Theodore Foster.

“Dr. Foster is a dynamic and thoughtful scholar of Black life, culture and politics in our nation,” stated Savoie. “That he is qualified to facilitate this discussion and provide context to it is without question. The University, its students and our wider community are fortunate to have him here. The University encourages faculty members to lend their knowledge to community dialogue. Like his colleagues, Dr. Foster maintains a high standard of professionalism and balance in his teaching and public intellectual contributions based on his scholarly expertise.”

Savoie’s entire statement is printed below: