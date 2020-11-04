UL Lafayette to hold in-person graduation for Spring 2020 class

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette will hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the Spring 2020 graduates at 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park.

The class was honored with a virtual graduation in May, but had to forego an in-person celebration due to COVID-19. Diplomas, commencement programs, and honor cords and medallions were mailed to graduates the following week.

On Saturday, about 180 Spring 2020 graduates will celebrate in the traditional manner – at a live ceremony, in full regalia, among family and friends, said Dr. DeWayne Bowie, UL Lafayette’s vice president for Enrollment Management. Several students have chosen to be recognized during the Fall 2020 Commencement ceremony, which will be held in December.

“The University is grateful we will be able to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Spring 2020 graduates at traditional ceremonies. They completed their degree requirements while facing unprecedented challenges. It is a remarkable class,” Bowie said.

It is also a record-setting class. The 1,905 degrees earned by Spring 2020 graduates are the most for a single semester in University history.

Safety will be a focus during the Spring 2020 in-person ceremony on Saturday.

Seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing.

Up to four family members or friends of graduates who have reserved tickets can attend the ceremony.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium.

Motorists should enter the M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park parking lot via South College Road through Gate 1.

The Spring 2020 in-person ceremony will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page, the Cajundome’s Facebook page and at https://vimeo.com/475232973.