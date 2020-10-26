UL Lafayette shortens spring break instead of canceling it, adds Lagniappe Day as holiday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette students will get a spring break in 2021, but it won’t be as long as it normally is, thanks to COVID-19.

Spring Break will be held from Friday, April 2, through Tuesday, April 6.

“While many universities have canceled their spring breaks, we have chosen to shorten ours instead,” UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie said. “We encourage members of the University community to limit travel during this period. By doing so, you reduce the possibility you may contract COVID-19 and bring it back to campus when you return.”

However, students will get a little something extra in their calendar this year. Classes have been canceled for April 16, Lagniappe Day.

Among planned activities for Lagniappe Day are canoe races on Cypress Lake, a managed wetland at the center of campus. The highlight is a free crawfish boil for students, faculty and staff in which 20,000 pounds of mudbugs are served.

“Because we aren’t yet sure if such large, in-person events will be possible, we’ve decided to cancel classes that day,” Savoie said in a message to the campus community on Monday.

The remainder of the spring academic calendar remains unchanged, and the University plans to structure the spring semester much as it did the fall, Savoie said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Mardi Gras break will be observed as holidays as originally scheduled. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 18, and Mardi Gras break is Feb. 15-17. For both holidays, campus is closed and classes will not meet.

Masks and face coverings will continue to be required on campus, and social distancing protocols will remain in place when classes begin on Jan. 13. A wide variety of in-person classes, as well as hybrid, HyFlex and online courses, will be offered.

“This is our general plan moving forward. But, if 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that we all need to remain agile should the unpredictable arise. We will continue to evaluate and make changes as necessary based on the latest and best public health guidance,” Savoie said.