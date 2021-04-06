UL Lafayette sets Spring commencement ceremonies for May 14, 15

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will honor Spring 2021 graduates during Commencement ceremonies that will be held over two days at Cajun Field and M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. Individual ceremonies for six academic colleges will be held on Friday, May 14; ceremonies for two academic colleges and the Graduate School will be held the next day. Photo credit: Rachel Rafati / University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced today it will celebrate Spring 2021 commencement exercises on May 14 and 15 at Cajun Field and Russo Park.

Six of the university’s college will hold their ceremonies on Friday, May 14, while two more colleges and the Graduate School will be held Saturday, May 15.

“Most semesters, graduates are celebrated at ceremonies for their respective colleges and during a General Assembly held at the Cajundome,” stated UL officials in a press release. “This semester – as with Fall 2020 Commencement – individual college ceremonies will be held at outdoor venues to ensure the health and safety of attendees and no General Assembly will be held.”

Graduates will receive a set number of tickets for family and friends to attend individual ceremonies. Information about tickets will be emailed to graduates in coming weeks.

In addition, seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing. Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks or face coverings. Sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the venues.

Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page and the Cajundome’s website.

A schedule and locations for individual ceremonies are below.

Friday, May 14 — Cajun Field

8 a.m. – College of Engineering

1 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Friday, May 14 — M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

8 a.m. – College of the Arts

1 p.m. – College of Education

6 p.m. – College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Saturday, May 15 — Cajun Field

8 a.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

6 p.m. – Graduate School

Saturday, May 15 — M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park

8 a.m. – University College

Parking for family and friends who have tickets for individual ceremonies will be available outside each venue.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Students and parents with questions about can email graduation@louisiana.edu with questions.