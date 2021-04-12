LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – CDC studies show young adults are the driving force in recent positive COVID-19 cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health, along with other health organizations, is offering free vaccines on campus to students faculty and staff.

Regional 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski says the goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible.

“We do know that young adults are a group that throughout the pandemic have led the way in new cases,” said Stefanski. “Oftentimes, those individuals are asymptomatic but we do know that young adults get COVID and there have been many cases of people who have had more serious illnesses.”

Many universities across the state are requiring everyone get vaccinated before stepping foot on campus next semester. UL Lafayette officials decided against enforcing mandated vaccines. However, everyone is strongly encouraged to take the vaccine.

“We want students protected in time for finals and if they’re going home this summer certainly protected before they leave campus,” said Stefanski.

One UL student is taking the COVID-19 vaccine in-spite of all the talk on weather or not the shot is safe.

Charese Williams says, “Everyone has their opinion about taking the vaccine.”

Her main concern, is keeping herself and those around her out of harms reach.

“I look at it like I’m around kids all day and I’m around people.”

There will be one more vaccination event at UL on April 20. You can register online or at the vaccination site. Students, faculty and staff are asked to bring a form of ID.