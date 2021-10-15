Tyler Benoit found guilty in 2017 shooting death of ‘Good Samaritan’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tyler Benoit, 24, has been found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Benoit was found guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

On August 27, 2017, Christon Chaisson tried to intervene when he saw someone allegedly beating up their girlfriend.

When he stepped in, Benoit allegedly shot him.

Officers found Chaisson with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene. He died at the hospital.

Benoit turned himself in and was originally indicted on second-degree murder charges.