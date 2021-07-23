Two wanted in connection with violent crimes in Alabama, Georgia arrested in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two people wanted in connection with violent crimes in Alabama and Georgia were arrested Friday in Lafayette Parish.

At the request of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a warrant at a residence located in the 600 block of Lagneaux Road.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Vincent Ray Tiller and 18-year-old Robyn Jones were both taken into custody without incident.

Jones, according to authorities, was wanted for capital murder in Chambers County, Alabama.

Tiller was wanted for aggravated assault (felony) and aggravated battery disfigurement (Felony) in Spalding County, Georgia.