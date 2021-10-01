Two teens arrested on first-degree murder charges in July shooting of 16-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two teenagers have been arrested by Lafayette Police in connection with a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old girl on July 11 on Harrington St.

According to Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 30 and face charges of first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a weapon. These two suspects join a 16-year-old previously arrested by U.S Marshals on July 13.

Police originally found the victim lying the street with a gunshot wound to the back. It is believed the victim was sitting in her vehicle when the suspects opened fire on her. The suspects fled the scene, and the girl later died at a local hospital.

Dugas said police believe they have arrested all the suspects in the homicide, but the case still remains under investigation.