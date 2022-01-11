Two South La. men federally sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two South Louisiana men were sentenced to federal prison on charges of illegal possession of firearms in separate incidents, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lance Lawtell Granger, 49, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 56 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 18, 2020.

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) executed a search warrant on Granger’s house on Nov. 18, 2020. While searching his bedroom, police found a backpack that had a firearm and ammunition inside. Granger admitted that the items were his and that he knew he was prohibited from owning them because he was a convicted felon.

Granger’s prior convictions were for possession with intent to distribute marijuana in 2009, along with possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.

Cristian Eli Alvarez-Alvarez, 25, who was found to be living in the United States illegally, was sentenced to 16 months in prison for possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. The charge stems from an incident that happened in February 2021 and he pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2021.

Officers with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) responded to a call of shots being fired at a house in Duson on February 3, 2021. During the investigation, officers learned that Alvarez was in possession of a firearm and that he was a citizen of Honduras living illegally in the U.S.