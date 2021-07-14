Two shot while walking to convenience store in Lafayette; suspect arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say two people were shot and injured late Tuesday while walking to a convenience store.

It happened around 11:15 in the 200 block of Doc Duhon Street.

According to police, 25-year-old Justin Martin of Lafayette is accused of opening fire from a black sedan striking two people who had earlier been involved in a verbal altercation with a woman they knew.

Police say one of the victims returned fire striking the vehicle.

Following an arrest warrant, Martin was located and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges including attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

His bond is $505k.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.