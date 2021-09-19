Lafayette drive by shooting victims are cooperating with police

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Police say a gunman opened fire on a vehicle that was parked on Edison Street Sunday morning and shot two people who were sitting inside.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Police arrived and discovered both victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Dugas said they were transported to a local hospital where there conditions are listed as stable.

She said after police searched the area, they are now reviewing multiple home and street cameras.

The victims are cooperating with police, Dugas said.

She said a cause and motive so far have not been determined.