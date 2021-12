LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were injured after a weapon was discharged during a burglary on Wilkie St. in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 200 block of Wilkie Street around 12:03 p.m.

Three people are in custody in relation to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to update this story as more information is available.