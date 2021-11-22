Two people stabbed after verbal altercation in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing two people on Sunday, according to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police Department.

Police responded to the 100 block of Delord Street on Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. They arrived and found two people suffering from stab wounds following a verbal altercation.

Adrian Broussard, 47, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with bail set at $151,500.