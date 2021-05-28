Two pedestrians dead after being struck on Evangeline Throughway Service Rd.

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle on Evangeline Throughway Service Rd., according to police.

Lafayette Police responded to a major accident involving pedestrians in the 3100 block of the NE Evangeline Throughway Service Rd. at around 12:30 a.m. on May 28. Upon arrival to the scene, police located two pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle.

Ashanti Granger, 18, of Opelousas, and Odis King, 26, of Opelousas, both died in the incident.

Granger was pronounced dead on the scene, and King was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar