Two pedestrians dead after being struck on Evangeline Throughway Service Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle on Evangeline Throughway Service Rd., according to police.

Lafayette Police responded to a major accident involving pedestrians in the 3100 block of the NE Evangeline Throughway Service Rd. at around 12:30 a.m. on May 28. Upon arrival to the scene, police located two pedestrians that were struck by a vehicle.

Ashanti Granger, 18, of Opelousas, and Odis King, 26, of Opelousas, both died in the incident.

Granger was pronounced dead on the scene, and King was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.