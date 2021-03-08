Two men busted in part of ongoing narcotics investigation at Duson truck-stop casinos

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Two Duson men were arrested as part of a month-long investigation into drug sales at local truck-stop casinos.

Joshua Menard, 30, of Duson, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Travis Griffin, 35, of Duson, faces charges of possession of meth and is facing additional charges pending review by the district attorney’s office. Griffin was released from custody on a bond of $3,500

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said the men were arrested Sunday, March 7.

Judice said the arrests are part of ongoing effort to eradicate the dangerous drugs including methamphetamines, Fentanyl and heroin from the Duson casinos during the late night and early morning hours. Judice reports that users of these drugs have become frequent visitors of the truck stop casinos and their presence is inviting to the drug dealers.

“It is our duty to keep our community safe and we shall utilize all resources to rid our town of these dangerous illegal drugs,” said Judice.

Assisting in this investigation were members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Duson Police and Casino Management. Partnering with our law enforcement officers and the business sector makes the Duson Police a stronger unit, this collaboration will continue until these criminals are locked up or change their ways.

Judice said the cases are being forwarded to the 15th Judicial District Attorney Donald Landry for prosecution. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely in the coming days and weeks.