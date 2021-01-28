Two LPSO deputies honored with life-saving medals

Sheriff Mark Garber presents Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Percle (L) and Lieutenant Karry Falcon (R) with Life Saving Medals for their life-preserving actions while on duty. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have a new badge of honor to add to their uniforms after receiving Life Saving Medals on Thursday.

Sheriff Mark Garber awarded the medals to Lt. Karry Falcon and Deputy Jeremy Percle during a ceremony at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex. The lieutenant and patrol deputy have been serving Lafayette Parish with the sheriff’s office for 22 and four years, respectively.

Life Saving Medals are presented to sheriff’s office employees whose actions result in the prevention of impending death of a human being.

In Lt. Falcon’s case, it was his quick response and expertise in rendering first aid to a gunshot victim in November of last year that warranted the special recognition. Without Lt. Falcon’s advanced wound care, the victim would have likely died from her injuries.

As for Deputy Percle, the extensive medical knowledge he gained as a former flight paramedic, as well as his maintained expert qualifications as a medic, were instrumental in saving the life of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in October 2020. Had it not been for Deputy Percle’s critical actions, it is almost certain the one-year-old victim would not have survived.

Both deputies were commended by Garber and their supervisors for their exemplary work and continued commitment to serve and preserve life in Lafayette Parish.