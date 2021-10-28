Two injured in shooting on Louisiana Ave; LPD investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday morning on Louisiana Ave. Lafayette Police are investigating the incident.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Louisiana Ave at around 9 a.m. The victims fled to the M&S Grocery Store parking lot for help.

According to Sgt. Robin Green, officers found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived on the scene. Both were treated on-location then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information on this shooting, contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information will be posted here as it becomes available.