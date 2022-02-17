LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were indicted by a grand jury in Lafayette Parish for the death of Keyon Alex, a man who was shot at a carwash in Lafayette in October of 2021, according to a press release from the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Edward Felton Jr., 27, of Arnaudville, was indicted for second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Sam Brown, 30, of Lafayette, was also indicted for second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Oct. 12, 2021, at a carwash on the corner of Eraste Landry Rd. and Cajundome Blvd. Alex died at the scene.

Alex had a wife and two young sons.