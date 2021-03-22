Two dead in a fatal crash Sunday on Veterans Dr. in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia woman and a Broussard man are dead after a two-car crash Sunday morning, March 21, on Veterans Dr. at the I-49 exit ramp, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

Kayla Balthazar, 48, of New Iberia, and her passenger, Christopher Miller, 42, of Broussard, both sustained fatal injuries in the crash, according to Anderson.

Balthazar was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra on the southbound I-49 exit ramp at Veterans Dr. shortly before 1 a.m. For unknown reasons, she failed to yield and drove into the path of a 2017 Dodge truck traveling east on Veterans Dr. Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Dodge truck were injured in the crash.

Toxicology tests have been submitted to the crime lab for analysis and the investigators are awaiting the results. The case remains under investigation, according to Anderson.