Trial begins Thursday in pro boxer Brandon Broussard’s murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The murder trial in the shooting death of pro boxer 28-year-old Brandon Broussard of Lafayette begins Thursday.

Brandon’s mother says the final round in the family’s fight for justice isn’t over.

“I have to follow this through, I have to,” Barbara Broussard says.

Jury selection which began on Monday was a really long process, Broussard said.

“We thought the jury selection would have taken one day but the defense attorneys are really long winded. They can talk up to two hours to the jury,” she added.

That’s several days of mixed emotions for a mother grieving the sudden and tragic death of her son.

Suspects Carlos and Shavis Toby both face second degree murder charges and with that a life sentence.

“It’s not the final round for the grief and the loss. I live that every single day of my life,” Broussard explained.

The trial date was set immediately after the jury selection process was completed and Ms. Barbara says her son advocated against gun violence.

“He participated in a walk against gun violence.”

A year later, Brandon lost his life to that which she says he stood against.

“Brandon was an outstanding person of the community. He wasn’t perfect, but he gave back to the community.”

Broussard now carries a phrase in her heart often spoken by her son.

She holds onto the words “it ain’t that bad.”

“That’s what I keep telling myself, it ain’t that bad. I told that to my brother Chris that that’s what he would tell us, it ain’t that bad and my brother said, My sister this is that bad.”