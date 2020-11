DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police and the Lafayette Fire Department confirmed that an 18-wheeler was struck by a train this evening at the intersection of Cameron St. and Hollier Rd.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said that as of initial reports, the extent of injuries is currently unknown. Lafayette Fire HazMat crews are on the scene assisting.

