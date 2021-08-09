Traffic stop in Broussard leads to catalytic converter theft, drug arrest

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man ended up in jail after a traffic stop by Broussard Police turned up stolen catalytic converters on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Billy Joseph, 39, of Lafayette, faces charges of speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamines, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, and six arrest warrants from the Lafayette Police Department for traffic charges, theft and possession of a Schedule II narcotic. His bond was set at $39,500.

Broussard Police Capt. Zac Gerard said officers were working traffic patrols on U.S. 90 when Joseph led them on a brief pursuit. Upon his capture, officers found methamphetamines and five catalytic converters that “appeared to be freshly removed from vehicles, along with a powered reciprocating saw and several cutting blades.” Investigators also recovered a firearm that was believed to have been thrown from Joseph’s vehicle during the pursuit.

If anyone has any information on catalytic converter thefts or any other criminal activity, you are urged to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or at Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.