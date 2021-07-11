Town in West Baton Rouge tops the list of ‘Safest Cities’ in Louisiana; Youngsville ranks third

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – So which cities are actually the safest in Louisiana?

SafeWise recently released a report about the ‘Safest Cities’ in the United States.

When it comes to Louisiana, the online resource listed the safest cities in the state.

According to SafeWise, the top ten ‘Safest Cities’ in Louisiana are:

Image courtesy of SafeWise

Addis tops this list and SafeWise provides these reasons why:

It had only 1 incident of property crime in the last year.

It was the only city to have under 10 incidents of violent crime in the last year, all of which were aggravated assault

The survey also breaks down violent crime and property crime in the state.

According to SafeWise, Louisiana “still tops the regional and US violent crime rates by several points.”

Did you know that over 2 percent of the nation’s property crimes happened in Louisiana?

Beyond the top ten, this survey lists 32 more of the ‘Safest Cities’ in Louisiana.

So where do you think Baton Rouge and New Orleans rank on this list?

According to the survey, “fewer Louisianans feel safe in their state than other Americans with only 34% saying they’re comfortable in Louisiana.”

If you have any questions about how SafeWise came to their conclusions in this study, visit SafeWise Methodology.